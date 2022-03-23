The New York Times hates any conservative: GOP Ohio Senate candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland businessman and leading Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons joins FOX News Radio's Jessica Rosenthal to discuss past controversial comments, specifically about people of Asian descent, and more on "The Fox News Rundown."

JESSICA ROSENTHAL: I want to ask about capitalizing on your momentum and any obstacles you see because there are – have been – some recent reports about some of the comments you made in the past that some have found offensive. I guess it was in 2013, you were in college classes, you said, with many Asian - people of Asian descent – you said that you found them to be incredibly bright but memorized things, mostly. You can correct me if I'm incorrectly stating what you said.

MIKE GIBBONS: Well, first of all, I'm not going to get involved in this cancel culture baloney. It is absolutely ridiculous. It is completely out of context. That comment was made in a completely different kind of context, a business context. And it was a business program, and we were discussing the virtues of American education over Chinese education. And I'm not going to get into the New York Times, who hates any conservative. You know, I subscribe to the paper. They don't give anybody a fair shot.

ROSENTHAL: Well, some Asian advocacy groups have said that they found the remarks offensive. So, maybe you can take this opportunity to clarify that business discussion and the differences between education. Because I imagine if you do serve as senator, then you might have opportunities to talk about education.

GIBBONS: You know what? This is why good people don't run for office, by the way. I can tell you this, I wasn't referring to any racial group at all. I was referring to a country. And, you know what, Donald Trump was canceled because he mandated, or he put border protections on during the virus and that was considered racist. It's in the same vein.

ROSENTHAL: Well, talk to me, then, about education. What would you like to see in terms of American education versus, I guess, Chinese education?

GIBBONS: What I was saying is I did not believe Chinese education stood up to the innovation that we teach here in America. Yeah, I felt that they had a different, you know, to use another woke word, "pedagogy" than we have. And I mean, they teach people differently. And I believe that's why America will eventually succeed where China will not.

