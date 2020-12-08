NYT editor slammed for reporting restaurant's alleged violation of COVID protocols: 'Great job, Karen'

A New York Times editor took to Twitter Monday to gloat that he ratted out a restaurant he believed was violating coronavirus protocols but he was swiftly met with criticism for snitching on the establishment.

Times deputy editor Dan Saltzstein spotted a restaurant with an outdoor-dining setup he apparently didn’t think was safe, as the establishment instructed pedestrians to walk through a makeshift tent for outdoor diners. Saltzstein snapped images of the setup and tweeted them with the caption, “I’m sorry, this is legal?!”

In a follow-up tweet, Saltzstein gloated that he reported the restaurant to 311, which is New York City’s hotline for non-emergency calls.

“Y’know, I feel terribly for restaurant owners and don’t want people to pile on,” Saltzstein wrote. “But I did give them a call and reported them to 311.”

The Times editor was hit with backlash for ratting out the business:

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday threatened to implement tighter restrictions on indoor dining statewide if hospitalization rates don't improve.

"If after 5 days a region's hospital rate has not stabilized, indoor dining will close or be reduced," Cuomo tweeted.

In New York City, indoor dining would close entirely, he said.

Last month, bars, restaurants and any other establishments with state liquor licenses were required to end indoor and outdoor dining by 10 p.m. after the governor said data showed “establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes” were contributing to the spread of the coronavirus. The order came just weeks after New York City restaurants were permitted to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on Sept. 30 after months of being shut down.

Fox News’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.