New York Mayor Eric Adams accosted by irate passenger on flight: ‘F--- you!’

During a recent flight, Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams was confronted by an irate passenger who recorded herself hurling obscenities at him and slamming his policies as mayor.

Footage of the incident captured the bewildered leader looking into the camera as the person holding it screamed "F--- you!" and accused him of partying while New York City falls apart.

"Are you Eric Adams?" the unknown woman asked, going up to the mayor as he sat in the middle seat next to what appeared to be an aide. Adams appeared to nod, after which the passenger launched into her tirade.

COLUMBIA RABBI TELLS JEWISH STUDENTS TO LEAVE CAMPUS, WARNS THAT SCHOOL, NYPD 'CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SAFETY'

"Yeah? F--- you! You support the genocide in Palestine. There are homeless people all over New York. You’re always partying! You don’t actually care about the citizens of New York," the woman yelled.

By this point, the gentleman sitting to Adam’s left could be seen standing up and attempting to block the passenger from getting too close to the mayor.

Undeterred, the woman blasted the mayor for being out of town while there are major issues to be dealt with in his city.

"Why are in you in Miami?" she asked, adding, "You know that people are being arrested there. People are homeless in New York. People cannot afford food. You keep cutting the education budget, so you can fund the police!"

"That’s all you care about! Funding the police!" she yelled. "Everything is underfunded because of you!"

Exasperated passengers could be heard telling the passenger she is holding up the line. The video ended with her walking down the aisle toward her seat.

GOP CONGRESSWOMAN DEMANDS COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY 'RESTORE ORDER AND SAFETY' AMID ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Conservative influencer Collin Rugg shared the clip to social media platform, noting it came from TikTok, where the original poster shared it with a caption stating, "New York mayor Eric adams spotted flying back from a weekend in Miami (Monday 4/22). The same weekend that hundreds of NYC college students and faculty members were arrested for protesting the Palestinian genocide."

Adams has been criticized for an apparently lavish lifestyle. The New York Times published a piece in 2022 detailing how Adams and his entourage would often go out to "expensive city restaurants and nightclubs" and may not have been paying for the outings.

At the time, Adams team called this report a "silly, silly story."

The New York Post reported that the mayor’s office stated that Adams was visiting Miami for a Monday conference and that he had traveled to the city the previous Sunday only to return Monday evening.

The same day he left for Miami, Adams slammed the ongoing anti-Israel protests going on at Columbia, stating, "I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus."

Blasting students and other demonstrators who promoted pro-Hamas propaganda during the rallies, he added, "I condemn this hate speech in the strongest of terms. Supporting a terrorist organization that aims to kill Jews is sickening and despicable. As I have repeatedly said, hate has no place in our city, and I have instructed the NYPD to investigate any violation of law that is reported."