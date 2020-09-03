New York Democrat blasts Biden for meeting with 'Farrakhan follower' Jacob Blake Sr: 'Beyond comprehension'

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat who is a leader in Brooklyn's Jewish community, slammed his party's presidential nominee Joe Biden for choosing to meet with Jacob Blake Sr., citing reported anti-Semitic comments and racist comments about White people.

In his opening remarks on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson said that Blake Sr., whose son was shot several times by police in Wisconsin, once asserted that "I'm with [Louis] Farrakhan 100%", posted a picture of Jesus Christ in an offensive setting -- and according to Carlson has referred to White people as "crackers" and African American supporters of President Trump as "coons."

The Washington Times also reported the existence of the social media posts.

In response, Hikind called Biden's meeting with Blake Sr. "pathetic."

"It is hypocrisy, it's a double standard and people need to recognize that. It is just beyond comprehension. Someone who follows Farrakhan, the number one anti-Semite in this country, someone who preaches hate for the Jewish people... and Blake is a follower of Louis Farrakhan spreading his hate on social media to millions of people."

"So how in God's name does the former vice president go and meet with this individual and praise this individual?"

Hikind called on fellow Democrats to "wake up" and see that members of their party are "endangering this country."

"People are afraid and people in my community asked me, is there a future in America? This is what -- this is where we are today. Is there a future in America? This the greatest country in the world. We are not perfect, no one is perfect and no country is perfect. But this is the greatest country in the world," he said, adding that while still a registered Democrat, he is "ashamed of the Democratic Party."

"It is a betrayal of all the values that America is all about," said Hikind.

Later, Carlson asked Hikind why Biden wasn't stopped from meeting with Blake Sr.

"It's simple. They are cowards and afraid of upsetting the Democratic Party and the radical left," he responded.

"Isn't it strange that Bernie Sanders and Tlaib and Omar -- isn't it funny how quiet they are?" Hikind continued.

Carlson remarked that it is questionable that the mainstream media didn't bring up the topic of Blake Sr.'s comments, but asked rhetorically whether they would do the same if Trump was to ever meet with a white supremacist.