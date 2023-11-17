New study reveals 1 in 4 remote workers are sneaking off to have sex while on the job

A new study has revealed that 1 out of 4 work-from-home employees are having sex on the job.

CalendarLabs researchers recently shared the results from a September 2023 study which found that around 25% of all remote workers are doing the deed on company time.

"As remote work becomes more common, it tracks that scheduled intimacy extends into the workplace for some who work from home. Over a quarter of remote workers (26%) had engaged in scheduled sex during work hours," the report stated.

In addition to finding out how common this is, the study showed that many have been using deceptive tactics to convince coworkers and bosses that they’re otherwise indisposed, whether that be at lunch or dealing with an emergency.

The research group spoke to The New York Post about its findings, telling the outlet, "As remote work has become the norm for many workers, our findings show that many couples are taking advantage of the coziness of their own homes to improve their intimate relationships."

The analysts added, "Having these intimate moments during work hours could elevate anticipation and excitement [for partners]."

CalendarLabs conducted the study by surveying around 1000 sexually active remote workers in the U.S. between the ages of 18 to 75.

Those surveyed admitted to researchers that they’ve placed emojis, like a "sandwich," "headphones," or even a "fire" emoji, on their remote workspace statuses so that their colleagues and bosses are led to believe they’re at lunch, busy in another meeting, or dealing with an emergency while they’re really getting intimate.

"Using different emojis to note they are away from their desk seems to be an easy way for remote workers to get intimate during the workday, without co-workers or managers wondering if they’re working," the experts told The Post.

Some even admitted to slipping away to have sex during company meetings.

However, remote workers aren’t the only ones enjoying quality time with their romantic partners while clocked in. Some admitted to CalendarLabs researchers that they’ve made the move happen while working in the office.

The study revealed that 1 in 10 in-office workers have found opportunities to have sex at work.

The researchers noted that the trend of Americans fitting sex into their work schedules reflects an uptick in Americans finding time to prioritize their relationships.

"Our findings reveal US couples are using more organized ways to ensure regular intimacy and to make time around other family responsibilities," the report said.

It spoke to the benefits of this trend, adding, "Across all categories, a positive correlation between planning and sexual fulfillment was evident. Scheduled sexers reported higher overall relationship satisfaction (49% vs. 38%) and were 45% more likely to rank their intimacy satisfaction as excellent. They also rated the length and frequency of their sex as excellent more often than those who didn't plan ahead."

CalendarLabs did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital’s request for comment.

