New Jersey widowed mom turns to food bank after furloughed from restaurant job: 'They are there for this time of need'

A New Jersey widowed mother of three is hoping to reduce the "stigma" surrounding food bank assistance after she was furloughed from her job and left without options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on "The Daily Briefing" Tuesday, Alissa Hogan said she had reached out multiple times to the state's unemployment office after her restaurant job was furloughed, but her requests were left unanswered.

"I had made multiple calls to the unemployment office. Right now, it's like you're at the mercy of a computer system, and there is just no way of getting through to anyone. There's no one to talk to you," she said. "No, I can write multiple emails, and you are just not getting the responses that you need."

After exhausting all other options, Hogan turned to a local food bank for help.

"I really think that food banks are an amazing resource that unfortunately, people are embarrassed to use," Hogan told host Dana Perino.

"I actually was very unknowledgeable, and I thought that food banks were for people who were homeless. I didn't realize that any family could go there," she explained.

Hogan said she chose to speak out to encourage others struggling to feed their families that food banks are "there for this time of need."

"There really is a stigma...behind the whole thing of food banks. But for me going, it was very discreet," she said. "The people don't ask any questions. You drive up in your car, grab a box, and drive away."