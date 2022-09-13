Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms

Schumer-aligned PAC spending big to boost New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Democrats boosting ‘extreme’ GOP candidates will ‘massively backfire’: Gov. Sununu Video

Democrats boosting ‘extreme’ GOP candidates will ‘massively backfire’: Gov. Sununu

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on why he believes Chuck Schumer’s meddling in the New Hampshire Senate race will backfire

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."  

GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU: Can you imagine being a Democrat donor knowing your money is supporting the most extreme candidate? Because here's the other problem they're going to have in some of these races. They're going to get what they asked for. I mean, they really are, they're going to get extreme what you could call extreme candidates winning in November because people are fed up with inflation. They're fed up with gas prices. It's a horrible strategy. I think it should be banned, by the way. I hate the Super PAC stuff. I hate this dark money stuff, I hate –  and by the way, I think I'm with pretty much 98% of America when I say that we want if folks want to raise money for their campaigns in their canvasing, that's fine. But you got to bring some reforms in to fix this sort of thing. And I just think that this strategy is going to massively backfire on the Democrats. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.