New contract would raise average LA teacher salary to $106,000 and lower class size

Los Angeles teachers are set to recieve a pay increase after reaching a tentative agreement with the school district.

The expanded 85-member United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) bargaining team reached a tentative agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for a new three-year contract from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

After 11 months at the bargaining table and failed efforts to reach an agreement that resulted in district-wide school closures, the UTLA and the LAUSD reached a tentative agreement for the years 2022-2025 that provides a 21% wage increase.

LOS ANGELES SCHOOLS SET FOR 3-DAY STRIKE FOR 'EQUITABLE' WAGE INCREASES AND MORE

Furthermore, the 2022-2025 agreement included an overall class size reduction by two students; increased support for the Black Student Achievement Program (BSAP) and Community Schools; appointment of a college counselor to every high school with at least 900 students; and increased school psychologist services into the contract.

Additionally, the agreement contains improvements to teacher working conditions, a boosted pay for substitutes, support for immigrant students and families, and "enforceable class size caps for special education."

The agreement still has to get approved by UTLA members. The UTLA board recommended that its members vote yes on approving the tentative agreement. According to UTLA’s new release, "approximately 35,000 teachers, nurses, counselors, and educational staff will be eligible to vote on the agreement in ratification votes to be scheduled in the coming weeks."

LOS ANGELES SCHOOLS BRACE FOR POSSIBLE SHUTDOWN AFTER UNION ANNOUNCES 3-DAY STRIKE, DEMANDS ‘EQUITABLE’ WAGES

"With this tentative agreement, LAUSD now has an opportunity to become one of the most successful school districts in the country. We held the line during bargaining on a number of initiatives because educators are the experts on what has the ability to transform LAUSD into a more equitable environment that not only improves students’ learning, but also the quality of life for LA families," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said. "Smaller class sizes will give our kids the attention and care they require, and competitive salaries will ensure our schools can successfully hire, retain and develop successful teachers and educators to mold our young leaders of tomorrow."

The Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved the agreement with SEIU Local 99 , which represents custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teacher aides, special education assistants and security aides.

Fox News Digital previously reported on the LAUSD failing to reach an agreement with union negotiators on March 20th, prompting district officials to shut down schools in the nation’s second-largest education system.

PROGRESSIVE LOS ANGELES DA OFFERING FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE SO STAFF CAN GET TO WORK SAFELY

Thousands of district employees, from cafeteria workers to bus drivers in the district have made their demands, claiming the LAUSD engaged in "unfair practices" and saying little progress has been made since negotiations began in April 2022.

Members of SEIU Local 99, or the Education Workers United, approved the strike, March 21 through March 23, by way of a vote after nearly a year of failed negotiations over equitable wage increases, more full-time work, respectful treatment and increased staffing.

According to their website, SEIU Local 99 is a union of 50,000 education workers in K-12 schools, early education centers and homes, and community colleges throughout Southern California, including 30,000 cafeteria workers, special education assistants, custodians, bus drivers and others providing essential student services at LAUSD schools.