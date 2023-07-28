New batch of 'Facebook Files' shows social media giant continually bowed to Biden demands, Jim Jordan says

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, shared another batch of newly subpoenaed documents that he said "reveal Facebook bowed to the Biden White House’s pressure to remove posts" from the social media platform on Friday.

A lengthy social media thread dubbed "The Facebook Files Part 2" began with the link to a Wall Street Journal report headlined "Facebook Bowed to White House Pressure, Removed Covid Posts."

Jordan then wrote that in the summer of 2021, "the White House was mount­ing a na­tion­wide push for Amer­i­cans to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Part of that push in­cluded a pub­lic and SECRET campaign to get Facebook to more ag­gres­sively po­lice vac­cine-re­lated con­tent, including TRUE information."

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, noted it "wasn’t the Biden Admin's first pressure campaign," because in July 2021 "FB’s head of Global Affairs asked why FB had been censoring the COVID lab leak theory. The answer was clear: ‘Because we were under pressure from the administration . . . We shouldn’t have done it,’" and provided an email as evidence.

'SMOKING-GUN DOCUMENTS' PROVE FACEBOOK CENSORED AMERICANS ON BEHALF OF WHITE HOUSE, JIM JORDAN SAYS

"Biden Ad­min­is­tra­tion of­fi­cials claimed that many Ameri­cans were hes­i­tant to get vac­cines be­cause of content—including true information—that they saw on Face­book," Jordan wrote, noting Biden said "they’re killing people" last July.

"Facebook employees initially bristled at President Biden’s accusation," Jordan wrote, with accompanying emails, before adding "the tongue-lash­ing directly caused Face­book to re-eval­u­ate its poli­cies about COVID-19 con­tent—discussions that in­volved high-level com­pany of­fi­cials in­clud­ing Clegg and then-Chief Op­er­at­ing Of­fi­cer Sh­eryl Sand­berg."

Facebook and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC, ABC, CBS NEWSCASTS SKIP ‘SMOKING-GUN’ DOCS JIM JORDAN SAYS PROVE FACEBOOK CENSORED TO APPEASE WHITE HOUSE

Jordan wrote that "humorous posts about the vaccine" were the specific thing the White House wanted to shut down. "Seriously, jokes were too much," Jordan wrote.

"The Biden administration also wanted Facebook to remove TRUE information as well," Jordan added, noting that "Facebook even considered 'blackholing' certain domains."

"Facebook’s leadership relented in August and agreed to change the company’s content moderation policies because of the Biden Admin’s continued pressure," Jordan wrote.

JIM JORDAN OUTLINES FACEBOOK'S 'COZY' RELATIONSHIP WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE, HOW IT 'CENSORED' FREE SPEECH

"And Facebook caved to the White House. Again," Jordan wrote, linking to a CNN article headlined, "Facebook takes action against ‘disinformation dozen’ after White House pressure," that was published on Aug. 18, 2021.

"These subpoenaed documents continue to reveal the Biden administration’s efforts to censor speech," Jordan wrote before concluding the thread with, "To be continued…"

The second batch of "Facebook Files" came after Jordan shared what he called "smoking-gun documents" proving Facebook censored Americans on behalf of the Biden administration on Thursday.

The House Judiciary Committee Chairman told host Laura Ingraham on Thursday that both he and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced the Free Speech Protection Act that would penalize employees who censor speech.

"If you're in the government and you're doing what was happening there [at Facebook], you get fired. You don't get your pension benefits. There can be civil liability that you're subject to. You lose any security clearance you may have," he said. "We want real penalties for people in the government engaging what Professor [Jonathan] Turley called this censorship by surrogate, this coercion, this pressure from government on private companies to censor speech."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.