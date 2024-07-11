NBC's Chuck Todd says Biden's 'entire narrative' will erode if he stays in race: 'His ambition comes first'

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd offered some sharp criticism of President Biden, predicting his entire "biography" will be revisited if the embattled Democrat refuses to bow out of the presidential race.

On Wednesday's installment of his podcast "The Chuck Toddcast," Todd began by calling out Biden for heavily implying during the 2020 presidential election that he intended to be a one-term president when he referred to himself as a "bridge" for Democrats.

"Everything that I've learned, it has made me want to rethink a lot of the Biden biography," Todd said. "I still can't believe he ran for president in the first place, given that his family was in crisis in 2018. You look at what has happened, I can't believe he put his family through this."

"And now looking at his behavior now in clinging to this, you know, I think the entire narrative on Joe Biden is going to change. That he's always been, everything has been about his ambition. And his ambition comes first," Todd added.

Todd also dropped quite the bombshell in his podcast when he revealed that a senior cabinet secretary told him in 2022 that Biden couldn’t run again.

"I had a cabinet secretary two years ago — two years ago — out of the blue asked me, ‘Do you really think he’s gonna? He can’t run again like this,'" Todd recounted. "And I said, ‘Well, you have more interaction with him than I do.’ And they said, ‘I don’t have a lot of interaction with him.’ This is a pretty senior cabinet secretary. This was two years ago."

"It’s the classic open secret, the nonversation. It’s the story everybody knows, and that everybody was afraid to talk about," Todd said.

Biden's presidential campaign has been in utter turmoil since his disastrous debate performance, which has become a political earthquake.

There have been growing calls for Biden to step aside from members of the media and more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., added fuel to the fire Wednesday morning during her appearance on MSNBC when saying, "I want him to do whatever he decides," suggesting there's an open door for Biden to step aside despite his letter to Democratic lawmakers on Monday reiterating he is staying in the race.

Another bombshell that dropped on Wednesday was the scathing guest essay published by Hollywood liberal George Clooney in The New York Times.

Clooney, who had just hosted the star-studded Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles last month, called for a new nominee on the Democratic ticket and starkly revealed he witnessed the same Biden that the country saw at the presidential debate.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe "big F-ing deal" Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.