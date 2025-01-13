NBC taps left-wing journalist Yamiche Alcindor to cover Trump in return to White House press corps

Left-leaning journalist Yamiche Alcindor announced Monday that she will be returning to the White House to cover the incoming Trump administration for NBC News after an extended hiatus.

"I'm heading back to the White House beat for @NBCNews to cover the second Trump administration. It's a true honor to be a journalist and I welcome all news tips and story ideas," Alcindor wrote.

Alcindor was accused of glaring liberal bias as a PBS White House correspondent and New York Times reporter during President-elect Donald Trump's first term, where she regularly sparred with the president in contentious public exchanges.

She was first named White House correspondent of PBS "NewsHour" in 2018. NBC News hired her to be their Washington correspondent in 2021, but Alcindor's history of alarmist, anti-GOP commentary persisted with her new roles.

Months before joining NBC News, Alcindor made headlines when she revealed she considered it her duty to use journalism to bend the "moral arc toward justice."

Throughout her career, she has garnered a reputation for frequently peppering her reporting with liberal commentary and editorializing to advocate for liberal causes.

While covering Trump, Alcindor was lauded by liberal compatriots in the press for her combative approach to his administration. Trump's broadsides against her as well – he once ripped her for asking "a racist question" – only bolstered her fandom in the press corps.

Once President Biden took office, Alcindor's radical change in tone was unsurprising - but noteworthy. She frequently heaped praise on White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the administration, raving over Biden at his first press conference as a "moral, decent man," and asking Biden how he would heal the "scars" in Europe left by Trump.

"One of the things that Biden administration officials have been underscoring when I talk to them is when you look at American democracy, whether it's Republicans or Democrats, they still had this feeling of America being a leader and America valuing our European allies, and that was lost, for a large part, when it comes to President Trump, who is just openly hostile and was so mean in some ways to our European allies," she said in June 2021.

Alcindor also often added "context" on Twitter when she reported on remarks by Trump, while generally not affixing such asides to those by Biden. Fox News Digital reported in 2021 that Alcindor's anonymous sources often pushed talking points reminiscent of the Democratic agenda and favorable to the Biden administration.

She was once accused of "propagandistic" comments showering Biden with over-the-top praise after a press briefing that garnered negative attention.

In 2022, the then NBC News correspondent and PBS host worried that if Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court, poor women would be "forced to have pregnancies" that "will then turn into children, they cannot afford."

That same year, Alcindor said people were "very worried" about Trump or another Republican "stealing" the 2024 election.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," around that time, Alcindor claimed that Georgia's voting law passed because Republicans think Black people don't deserve access to citizenship.

Discussing Trump's relationship with the press in 2020, Alcindor said, "Covering President Trump you have to add context. You have to tell people here's when he's wrong and here's when he's right."

Her announcement about her White House return was met with criticism online, with some scolding NBC for selecting a "far-left activist" to fill the coveted role.

"Wow, good to see @NBCNews has learned— *checks notes* —nothing. They’ve learned absolutely nothing from their mistakes," conservative writer John Hasson wrote on X.

'Ridiculous. You were terrible & extremely combative," former GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik agreed. "It’s as if @NBCNews wants to go out of business."

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.