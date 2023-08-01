Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA player Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike: 'Our values are valid'

Orlando Magic forward tells 'Fox & Friends' Americans need alternatives to woke companies

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
NBA star launches value-based sports apparel brand Video

NBA star launches value-based sports apparel brand

Jonathan Isaac, forward for the Orlando Magic, joins 'Fox & Friends' to explain why he chose not to kneel for the national anthem and his decision to launch UNITUS, a faith-based alternative to Nike. 

NBA star Jonathan Isaac made headlines in 2020 for standing during the nation anthem while his teammates knelt. He’s now launching an athletic apparel brand dedicated to his Christian faith and American values.

Isaac developed his brand, UNITUS, as an alternative to woke retail brands like Nike. He said his decision to stand during the anthem and develop his clothing brand were inspired by his faith.

Isaac told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that he didn’t believe kneeling during the national anthem or wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt would provide any real solutions.

FORMER NBA STAR CALLS OUT PERSECUTION AT RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SUMMIT

July 31, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA;  Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac (1) stands as others kneel before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

"I didn't want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization. And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ. So I decided to stand up and share it," he said.

He went on to explain his belief that purchasing items from "woke" companies is an act of support for the leftist politics and progressive messages those companies endorse.

"When we do give our money to companies that don't support our values, we're cosigning their message," he said. "So what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values."

Isaac, who also made headlines in 2021 for pushing back on the NBA's vaccine policy, said his company stands for faith, family and freedom with a logo design based on the Ark of the Covenant. 

GOD'S TIMING IS PERFECT, EVEN WHEN THINGS SEEM TO GO WILDLY WRONG, SAYS WASHINGTON PASTOR

Jonathan Isaac plays against the Celtics

Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at Amway Center on January 23, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The initial clothing line features leisurewear like hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirts, and he plans to offer a sneaker that he’ll be wearing throughout the next NBA season. Eventually, Isaac hopes to offer clothing for multiple sports and cater to children and adults. 

"People respect me for my courage of standing for what I believe in and doing things myself. Yes, I've gotten my fair share of negativity. But I like to focus on the positive," he said. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not about hating anybody. It's not about going against anybody. It's simply saying that our values are valid, and they deserve to be celebrated. And if they won't, then we'll celebrate them ourselves."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac pushes back on NBA vaccine policy Video
Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.