NASA roasted for 'ridiculous' hiring of 'diversity ambassador': 'A setback for all of humanity'

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla unloaded on NASA on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for the hiring of two "diversity champions" to top roles in the government agency as Democrats push "woke" diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Washington.

JIMMY FAILLA: This is absurd at woke NASA… the only person this is good for is the guy getting this cushy high salary gig to pretend we're fighting some sort of civil rights oppression movement. There is nothing on earth more integrated in the year 2023 than the United States of America… that's why this is ridiculous.

…

This is where I find it to be a setback for all of humanity. The thing that benefits all of humanity is having the most competent astronauts and flight crews that can get us into space and do the research and advance the culture. When you make this the priority, whether it's climate change, whether it's inclusion, you're signaling to the rest of the world that we're not as focused on doing the job as we are as having the best looking college brochure.

The announcement, first made on March 27, named Steve Shih as "the agency's first diversity ambassador" and chose Elaine Ho as the next associate administrator for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity at the organization’s headquarters.

"Now, more than ever, NASA is leading all of humanity on an unprecedented journey of discovery, exploration and innovation," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press statement. "To be successful in our missions, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility must continue to be at the forefront. Steve and Elaine's leadership will help NASA continue to ensure our workforce reflects all of America and to inspire partners throughout our nation – for the benefit of all humanity."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.