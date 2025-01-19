Nancy Pelosi's daughter claps back at Jill Biden, tells her to worry about 'her husband's legacy'

Alexandra Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter, called out first lady Jill Biden and suggested "Lady McBiden" think about President Biden's legacy.

"If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy," the former speaker's daughter told Politico's Jonathan Martin in a column published on Sunday, noting that she was only speaking for herself. "There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them."

Nancy Pelosi had tried to speak to the president following his late-July decision to exit the race, but had "repeatedly been met with the same response from the president’s top advisers: The answer is no," according to the Politico column.

PELOSI DEMURS ON IF ‘EVERYTHING IS OK’ BETWEEN HER AND BIDEN: ‘YOU’D HAVE TO ASK HIM'

Nancy Pelosi joined the co-hosts of "Morning Joe" in July, following the president's debate performance, saying, "It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run," despite Biden's repeated assurance that he would remain in the race on several calls with Democrats and donors.

The media appearance was seen as another opening for the president to drop out of the race, which ultimately did happen.

After Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election, Pelosi suggested Biden should have dropped out sooner. Biden has since expressed regret over dropping out and has insisted that he could have beaten Trump.

"She’s been told they’re not over it, don’t make more overtures because he’s blaming her," a person familiar with the back-and-forth between Pelosi and Biden's aides told Politico.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

First lady Jill Biden spoke to the Washington Post in an exit interview published Jan. 15 where she suggested she was disappointed in Nancy Pelosi over the role she played in influencing Biden to drop out of the race.

"It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and —" the first lady told the Post . "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing."

"Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," she said, speaking generally. She also expressed confidence in her husband's ability to serve another term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first lady's office and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.