Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn't get into discussing former President Trump's "cognitive disorders" on Tuesday before briefly confusing President Biden with the former president.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow asked Pelosi about Trump's attempt to attack the former speaker over the response to Jan. 6, but appeared to confuse Pelosi with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley. "We’ve heard what Nikki Haley thought about that, that confusion, that mistake by Donald Trump. But I don’t know what you thought about it, and I’m curious," Maddow said.

Pelosi said she wouldn't spend too much time on Trump's "cognitive disorders" before having a brief slip-up herself.

"Well, let me just say, I’m not going to spend too much time on Donald Trump’s cognitive disorders," she said. "He tried to say that Nikki Haley did not allow the National Guard to come, but it was Nancy Pelosi. It was nobody. It was Joe – it was Donald Trump. He knows, and you know, that Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and I begged for hours for the National Guard to come."

TRUMP SAYS NIKKI HALEY ‘PROBABLY’ NOT HIS CHOICE FOR VICE PRESIDENT

"He knows that we don’t have the authority to bring the national guard, the president does. Sad to say to the District of Columbia, because every other state, the governor has that power. So, I’m more concerned about what he was trying to accuse her of, and again, his many misrepresentations. But don’t spend so much time on him. We don’t agonize about him," Pelosi said.

While speaking to a crowd in New Hampshire on Friday, Trump appeared to confuse Haley and Pelosi.

Trump said that Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, had been responsible for the collapse of Capitol Hill security during the January 6, 2021, riot. Trump has previously blamed Pelosi for turning down National Guard support before the riot.

"You know, by the way, they never report the crowd on January 6, you know, Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know, they — did you know they destroyed all the information and all of the evidence. Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it, all of it, because of lots of things, like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard. So whatever they want, they turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people," Trump said.

FOX DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP REACTS AFTER NEW HAMPSHIRE VICTORY

Pelosi also praised Biden and Vice President Harris' ticket and campaign team as they prepare for the election year.

"When he lies, I mean, he’s a constant liar. But when he lies, sometimes, you have to listen to him," she said, turning back to Trump. "For example, he lied and said, ObamaCare sucks. I mean, to use his kind of language, ObamaCare sucks. Listen to when he says that. Of course, it doesn’t. The Afforable Care Act cures."

The former House Speaker said Trump didn't have "best interests" at heart.

"So, let’s get on with it. Let’s forget about him and his dysfunction, and understand that we have to get out our vote. We have to mobilize on the ground," she added.

Trump was projected to be the winner of New Hampshire's GOP primary on Tuesday.

"I’m very honored by the result," Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Haley congratulated him on the win, but said that the race was "far from over."

"Now you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not last in the nation. This race is far from over," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.