Pelosi 'abusing' her role as House speaker with impeachment inquiry, failing to give Trump due process, Collins says

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins told Fox News on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has "abused" her role with her treatment of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, claiming the president won't receive "due process" over a whistleblower's claim he improperly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

"We saw Speaker Pelosi abuse her oath of office, if you would, by abusing the role of the speaker by saying an impeachment inquiry had started and they were sending it to the Intelligence Committee where you have a gentleman who has a habit of lying about the facts, [Rep. Adam] Schiff," Collins, R-Ga., told host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures." "They have decided to walk down a path in which they are in contrary to American values. They're not going to allow this president to have due process. They're not going to be fair. They're going to ramrod this thing through."

Collins also said Trump was "not in jeopardy of being removed from office. He's in jeopardy of having to continue that onslaught of lies and attacks and half-truths from a one-sided investigation in the House."

SCHIFF: AGREEMENT REACHED FOR WHISTLEBLOWER TO TESTIFY

Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma at the same time as his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kiev. Trump also has claimed that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to shut down a corruption investigation of Burisma. The former vice president has denied doing anything wrong.

In the July call, Zelensky appeared to make an effort to stay in Trump’s good graces, telling him at least twice that he was "absolutely right." But, after the White House released a rough transcript this week based on officials’ recollections of the call, Zelensky told reporters he didn’t feel pushed, emphasizing that "no one can pressure me." He also sought to play down the situation involving Biden and his son’s activities in Ukraine, calling it just one of "many cases that I talk about with leaders of other countries."

This past Friday, Trump demanded Schiff resign after the House Intelligence Committee chairman read an exaggerated take of the call during a hearing. "I have a favor I want from you," Schiff, D-Calif., said while appearing to read from a piece of paper. "And, I’m going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it, on this and on that."

Schiff later said, "My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi, D-Calif., has defended her decision to announce the formal impeachment inquiry into Trump last week, after saying for months that she wasn't yet on board. She told CBS News' "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired Sunday night, "It is wrong for a president to say that he wants you -- another head of state -- to create something negative about his possible political opponent to his own advantage, at the expense of our national security, his oath of office to the Constitution and the integrity of our elections."

Trump repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo contributed to this report.