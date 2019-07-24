Kennedy: After Mueller hearings, 'you can really sense the disappointment' in media

The mainstream media appeared crestfallen following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's two hearings Wednesday, according to Fox Business Network's Kennedy.

Democrats and media personalities wanted to focus on the subject of impeachment but were left empty-handed, Kennedy claimed Wednesday on "The Five."

"You can really sense the disappointment," she said.

"You have to ask, if you're so disappointed, what did you expect from today? And, how did you think the outcome was going to be any different from this.

"Democrats want that focus to be impeachment. When you move from conspiracy to collusion to 'this is a little bit unethical', that is very problematic when you're trying to make a forceful point."

Adding to Kennedy's remarks, co-host Jesse Watters said the media appeared to believe Democrats on the House Intelligence and House Judiciary Committees could "sell" their point of view.

On other networks, several commentators offered opinions to that effect.

Nicolle Wallace, a former communications director for ex-President George W. Bush who has been critical of President Trump, said the "shortcoming" from the hearing is, "appearing to not know basic facts."

"They fumbled the entire accountability mission they were supposed to be on," NBC News' Chuck Todd added.

"On optics, this was a disaster."

Finally, CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin said Mueller's, "grasp and presentation of the underlying facts was not very detailed.