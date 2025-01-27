MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid compare Trump's immigration policies to Holocaust, Hitler's Germany

MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid compared the efforts of the Trump administration to deport illegal immigrants and his policies in general to the Holocaust and Hitler's Germany on Monday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Wallace's panel discussed the pushback coming from schools after Trump officials said detaining illegal immigrants on school grounds was on the table. Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal told Wallace that President Donald Trump and his administration will become "the party that destroys young people" as a result and will have to "own" students not attending school out of fear.

"It stops in your tracks to hear it put like that," Wallace reacted. "They're gonna have to own the idea that they have created a generation of kids who may have been born here, but who are afraid to go to school, who may be afraid to leave their parents."

"They may be afraid that every time they go to school, it's the last time they see their mom or dad, families that are in hiding on this harrowing anniversary," she added.

Drawing a connection to the killing of six million Jews, Wallace continued, "Holocaust anniversary does have a really eerie echo to something that I think people thought, ‘how could that happen?' and that could never happen again. We are now on live TV talking about an administration in live interviews with their faces showing that says proudly that schools are not off limits."

Frequent MSNBC guest Eddie Glaude went on to link border czar Tom Homan to Alabama segregationist Bull Connor "for our current days."

President Trump's administration ended policies that prohibited ICE from making arrests in schools, or other sensitive areas like churches and hospitals.

Reid also marked Holocaust Remembrance day by comparing Trump to Hitler.

"He [Hitler] and his minister of public enlightenment and propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, launched a massive propaganda campaign that labeled Jews as carriers of deadly diseases and violent terrorists, defeating the Jews of Europe, who they viewed as subhuman, was a question of good, conquering evil, which conditioned millions of Germans to celebrate Hitler and turn a blind eye to his brutality. If that sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because it is, similarities to what happened in Germany, and what’s happening now in America are just undeniable," she said.

Reid added, "History may not repeat verbatim, but it sure does rhyme."

Reid has repeatedly compared the president to Hitler, including in a rant in January 2024 about fascism, where she compared Hitler's failed coup that had "set the stage" for Nazi Germany, known as the Beer Hall Putsch, to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Despite the rhetoric about the Holocaust, Barack Obama was active in deportations during his presidency. An August 29, 2016 ABCNews.com headline and sub-head noted, "Obama Has Deported More People Than Any Other President. Trump may be getting closer to Obama's recent policy."

The article added, "President Barack Obama has often been referred to by immigration groups as the ‘Deporter in Chief.’" NPR in 2016 noted, "Deportations, or ‘removals’ as the Department of Homeland Security calls them, increased in each of the first four years President Obama was in office, topping 400,000 in fiscal year 2012." They then peaked and fell off for the next three years.

While running for president for the first time in 2008, then-candidate Hillary Clinton told a crowd at a rally, "If they’ve committed a crime, deport them, no questions asked. They’re gone." However, she changed her position during the 2016 primaries against Senator Bernie Sanders.