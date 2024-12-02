MSNBC posts another critical ratings low among critical demo

MSNBC had one of its worst days in two decades last week as the liberal network continues to struggle on the heels of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

On November 26, MSNBC had the lowest-rated, non-holiday weekday among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 in 20 years. MSNBC managed only 38,000 average demo viewers, its smallest non-holiday audience among the critical viewers since July 19, 2004.

Viewers between the ages of 25 and 54 are the most sought after by advertisers, as they presumably have spending power but aren’t completely set in their ways. The only times MSNBC had a smaller weekday audience among the critical viewers over the last 20 years came on New Year's Day and July 4.

A variety of MSNBC programs hit all-time lows on Tuesday, as "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle" and "Jose Diaz Balart Reports" had their smallest audiences ever among total viewers and "Chris Jansing Reports," "Deadline: White House" and "Katy Tur Reports" had their worst days ever among the demo.

Multiple MSNBC programs have lost more than half their audience since Election Day when comparing demo viewership to 2024 averages.

"The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle," "All In with Chris Hayes," "Chris Jansing Reports," "Inside with Jen Psaki," "The Rachel Maddow Show" and Joy Reid’s "ReidOut" all shed at least 50% of its audience among adults age 25-54 since Trump’s victory.

The ratings debacle comes as Comcast recently announced it would spin off NBCUniversal cable assets, including MSNBC, into a separate company that will not be tied to NBC News. As a result, the fate of shared resources and even the cable network's name and editorial direction are in question.

"Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski angered many viewers last month when they admitted they met face-to-face with Trump after spending years insisting he was a "fascist" and an overall threat to democracy.

MSNBC host Al Sharpton has also come under fire – and irked colleagues – after it was revealed his nonprofit took money from the Kamala Harris campaign before he interviewed her.

Data courtesy of Neilsen Media Research.