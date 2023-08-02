Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes peeved at AG Merrick Garland over timing of Trump indictment

'I think this is an indictment of Merrick Garland,' Hayes said

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Chris Hayes vents at Merrick Garland for not indicting Trump earlier Video

Chris Hayes vents at Merrick Garland for not indicting Trump earlier

MSNBC's Chris Hayes fumes at Attorney General Merrick Garland for the DOJ not indicting former President Donald Trump earlier.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes is peeved at Attorney General Merrick Garland and believes Tuesday’s indictment of former President Trump is an "indictment" of the Biden-appointed AG. 

During MSNBC’s coverage of Trump's indictment on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Hayes said he "feels strongly" about Garland and insisted on offering his thoughts to fellow liberal hosts Rachel Maddow, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O'Donnell and Ari Melber. 

"I think this is an indictment of Merrick Garland because we all saw the crimes committed, and we know that there was no predicated investigation," Hayes told viewers as Wagner looked stunned. 

TRUMP INDICTED ON CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO JAN. 6

"We sat here one year ago, at this table, and we watched 85% of the facts present here, I would say, somewhere in that range laid out before the nation… the congressional investigation did an incredible job. And in fact, I think this indictment reads as an endorsement of their work in many ways. The reason that we’re now, you know, the fast-track question is we’re now in a tighter space. A year later, about a guy who’s running for president to stay out of prison, he is literally running for his freedom," Hayes continued, adding that "hindsight is 20/20" and "Garland has a very difficult job."

"But, I do think that, like, this makes me think that the year when there was apparently not very much happening at the Department of Justice, about a criminal conspiracy that happened on live television, as we all watched, was maybe not the greatest thing," Hayes said. 

Trump was indicted on four federal charges out of the probe, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

DESANTIS CALLS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT REFORMS AFTER TRUMP JANUARY 6 INDICTMENT 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Washington D.C. for his arraignment on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 4:00 p.m.  (Emily Elconin for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., for his arraignment on Thursday.

Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

MSNBC, DAN GOLDMAN INVOKE BEAU BIDEN'S DEATH TO EXPLAIN PRESIDENT'S 'BLIND EYE' CONDUCT AROUND HUNTER

The latest indictment was a cause for celebration for many left-wing Twitter users, including former MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance, who cheered with a photo of himself celebrating with a drink in a restaurant.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland was scolded by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.   ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

