MSNBC roasted for booking Anthony Scaramucci, Omarosa Manigault-Newman on same show

MSNBC managed to bring cable news critics from both sides of the aisle together on Tuesday when it announced that Anthony Scaramucci and Omarosa Manigault-Newman would be guests in the same hour.

The liberal network announced that the Trump staffers-turned-foes would appear Friday on “Hardball” and the booking was quickly mocked. As of Wednesday afternoon, the tweet promoting the upcoming episode had over 4,600 comments, compared to only 851 likes -- which is what the kids refer to as being ratioed.

Mediaite’s Ken Meyers, who covered the backlash, wrote that a “common argument among Manigault’s and Scaramucci’s critics is that both individuals are publicity seekers who’ve looked for ways to stay in the limelight ever since their departures from the Trump Administration.”

“Observers also frequently question whether either of them ever provides real insight into the issues of the day,” Meyers added.

“Every one of us should be forced to watch every last second of this so we can truly comprehend what we have done. We did this,” The Blaze’s Jason Howerton wrote.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski simply responded, “No thanks.”

Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien responded, "journalism is failing you,” while The Washington Post’s Dan Zak pondered if “you ever think about death.”

Author Jaime Primak asked if everyone else was “dead” and thousands of others mocked “Hardball” for the booking.