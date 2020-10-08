MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace calls Pence's debate performance 'flaccid': 'He just looked limp and lame!'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace offered peculiar descriptions for Vice President Mike Pence's debate performance during her network's coverage of Wednesday night's political showdown.

During a panel discussion with MSNBC colleagues Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, Wallace began by pointing out that the only time vice presidential debates "mattered" in the past are when the presidential candidate had "stumbled dramatically," pointing to former Vice President Dick Cheney's performance in 2004 and Joe Biden's performance in 2012 after their respective running mates lost the first presidential debates.

She then highlighted how White educated women have "fled" from President Trump, suggesting that the only demographic the GOP ticket can still hold onto is men.

ABC'S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS ACCUSES PENCE OF 'MANSPLAINING' HARRIS, GETS REBUKED BY FEMALE PANELISTS

"The problem tonight is that Vice President Pence appeared flaccid and anemic- and that's going to hurt him with men," Wallace said. "I mean, the only people they have in their coalition after last week’s barnburner from Trump were sort of grievance voter that is a vocal and animated part of the Trump base. This performance will not land well with them."

After Maddow agreed with the "flaccid" descriptor, Wallace continued making her point.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Here's the other thing that's on voters' minds, real people... what if Trump takes a turn for the worse and this guy takes over?" Wallace told her colleagues. "He had to look presidential tonight and he just looked limp and lame!"