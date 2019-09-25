MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough falls for 'Daily Show' parody of Trump-Ukraine call transcript

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough appeared to be fooled Wednesday by a parody transcript of a July phone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The parody transcript was tweeted by Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” amid claims that Trump improperly withheld military funds from Ukraine until it investigated then-Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in the country.

The White House released an unclassified transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, during which the president made no explicit reference to withholding military aid.

“The Daily Show’s” tweet shows a clearly doctored version of that transcript, portraying Trump as having no idea what foreign leader he is talking to or what country he represents.

“And it’s very impressive, what you’ve done, with that country, and the people of that country. Where it is. The people and the buildings, in that country,” read the parody tweet.

But Scarborough, apparently missing the joke, retweeted “The Daily Show’s” parody tweet with a “mind blown” emoji.

Scarborough was immediately mocked on Twitter for having fallen for it.

“Major media figures falling for parody transcripts that even have the Daily Show watermark aren’t helping things,” tweeted Matt Whitlock, a Senior Adviser to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Scarborough later deleted the tweet, but a screenshot of it was shared by The Washington Free Beacon.

He later tweeted that the White House lawyers’ release of the transcript was “damning.”