MSNBC host angrily throws her script during show in reaction to Trump calling out judge's daughter

Trump suggested Judge Merchan was kowtowing to his daughter’s interests as a Democratic political consultant

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Nicolle Wallace angrily throws script during live show over Trump calling out judge's daughter Video

Nicolle Wallace angrily throws script during live show over Trump calling out judge's daughter

Nicolle Wallace angrily threw her script to the side during her "Deadline White House" program on Friday while discussing Donald Trump's criticisms of a New York judge and his daughter.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace angrily threw her script off to the side during her live show on Friday while discussing former President Trump's calling out a judge's daughter on social media.

"So, you know, it’s time to do something different," Wallace said as she tossed her script to the side. "Like, we’re not going to have this conversation again! I have come on the air with breaking news about requests for gag orders because of threats for judges and their kids more times than I could count today before I got ready." 

Wallace, who was joined by former federal Judge Michael Luttig, MSNBC's John Heilman, Lisa Rubin and Glenn Kirschner, raged at the former president and said he enlisted the "highest court in the land" to delay "every federal criminal trial." 

"Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges," she said. "Judges don’t have Secret Service protecting them."

Nicolle Wallace

Nicole Wallace tosses her script to the side during her live show while discussing Trump's criticisms of a New York judge and his daughter.  (Screenshot/MSNBC)

TRUMP SLAMS BRAGG AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY: 'I NEVER THOUGHT ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA'

"What are we going to do different, because Donald Trump sure as hell isn’t changing," Wallace added.

Luttig argued Trump's objective was to "delegitimize" courts so that when and if they ruled against him, Americans would dismiss the rulings. 

"We all have to understand that from the first time that the former president began his attacks — vicious attacks — on the federal courts and the state courts and their judges, his objective was to delegitimize those courts so that when and if they ruled against him in the various matters that he’s been charged with, then at least his followers, if not a good part of the nation, would dismiss those rulings against him as having been politically inspired and motivated," he said.

Manhattan prosecutors asked a judge to clarify a gag order on Friday imposed on Trump following social media posts by the former commander-in-chief that criticized the judge's daughter. 

Trump victory speech

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters during an election night watch party at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN DA BRAGG REQUESTS JUDGE IMPOSE GAG ORDER ON TRUMP DURING HUSH MONEY CASE

He suggested New York Judge Juan Merchan was kowtowing to his daughter’s interests as a Democratic political consultant. Trump claimed the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan, whose firm has worked on campaigns for President Joe Biden and other Democrats, had recently posted a photo on social media depicting her "obvious goal" of seeing him jailed.

"Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately," Trump wrote Thursday. "His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me."

Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump in the hush money case on March 26 and pointed to the former president's "prior extrajudicial statements," saying they establish "a sufficient risk to the administration of justice." 

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.  (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Merchan ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about witnesses concerning their potential participation, or about counsel in the case — other than Bragg — or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.

Fox News' Luis Casiano, Brooke Singman and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.