MSNBC guest suggested ‘anti-vaxxer’ movement is white supremacy targeting communities of color

A guest on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" claimed "anti-vaxxers" are actually white supremacists targeting communities of color so they can remain vulnerable to COVID-19.

On Saturday, anchor Tiffany Cross, spoke with Dr. Chris Pernell on the recent push for more vaccinations among United States citizens. In particular, Cross recognized that various African American communities appear to be reluctant to get vaccinated even now.

"There is still so many conspiracy theories out there. And I'm increasingly disconcerted by some of the people who are sharing these," Cross explained. "Big Boi, from Outkast just shared a video from an older black woman saying, don’t get the vaccine. The Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, was at a barbershop in Chicago, and someone said to him, ain’t nothing going to make me take that unless my life is on the line."

FAUCI BLAMES ‘IDEOLOGICA RIGIDITY’ FOR POLITICAL DIVIDE IN VACCINATION DEBATE: ‘I JUST DON’T GET IT’

Despite this, Pernell implied that the reluctance in African American communities to take the vaccine is actually an example of "white supremacy" in action.

"I actually see that as another example of the proliferation of white supremacy. Because in particular, they are targeting communities of color," Pernell stated. "And they are targeting the historical injustices, the atrocity, that communities of color have experienced, as a way to play on their vulnerabilities. You have people who have questions. You have people unfortunately who have become susceptible to the conspiracy theories."

Cross and Pernell also showed contempt for citizens who have chosen to not receive the vaccine. Cross described "And you want to scream: your life is on the line. How can we penetrate some of these communities? Because you've got the anti-vaxxer community, and then you have some pockets of African-Americans, because of the long, distrustful history with the medical community. What do we have to do at this point?"

"We have to understand the various factors that implicate or influence human behavior. I'm going make this very plain. I don’t have any tolerance for the anti-vaxxer movement. And I don’t have any tolerance for politicians who befriend, who cozy up to, or become allies of that movement," Pernell replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Joe Biden failed to reach his initial goal of having 70 percent of the adult population in the United States vaccinated by July 4. Biden later came under fire for suggesting a "door-to-door" effort to vaccinate the remaining population.

"Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often times door-to-door – literally knocking on doors – to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said.