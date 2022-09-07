MSNBC column hopes J.K. Rowling’s new book will be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for her ‘transphobic legacy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new piece from MSNBC opinion columnist Natasha Noman blasted "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling over her new mystery novel in which she writes about a public figure being murdered after being accused of transphobia.

Noman stated the book is Rowling’s attempt to call herself the victim of people calling her out for "transphobia" and claimed that is the "icing" on the cake of her bigotry.

The columnist began by describing Rowling’s new novel, titled "The Ink Black Heart," which she has written under the pseudonym "Robert Galbraith." The book "coincidentally centers around a public figure who gets canceled for being a transphobe (the poor thing even ends up getting murdered)," Noman wrote.

She added, "The character, Edie Ledwell, a well-known cartoonist, gets persecuted by former-fans-turned-vicious-trolls who also, coincidentally, accuse her of being racist and ableist."

Of course, as the columnist explained, the storyline is obviously based on Rowling’s own experience of being canceled for her alleged transphobia. Though the author has denied the book was written with her experience in mind.

One of the first moments in which Rowling courted controversy with the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender activists, was when she defended a woman a woman on Twitter who was fired from her job for lamenting that "smart people" have been "tying themselves in knots to avoid saying the truth that men cannot change into women."

At the time Rowling wrote, "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"

Noman wrote, "’The Ink Black Heart,’ mimetic of her experience, appears to be her attempt to paint people like her as victims against a bloodthirsty mob of trans activists, who threaten the morally upstanding Ledwell." The columnist noted that in the story, "One of her online harassers murders her, though readers are left wondering for most of the book what ideologically drives her killer to such lengths."

"It is the final nail in the coffin (we hope) of Rowling’s transphobic legacy," Noman mentioned, before further condemning the "Harry Potter" creator for writing it.

"What’s more, the book reveals how blithely unaware Rowling is: One of the most influential and wealthy people in the world, a cisgender white woman, sees herself as the victim of the minoritized community she has targeted," Noman claimed. She then wrote that Rowling's "sense of victimhood is the icing on the bigoted and unpalatable cake."

After giving her own account of Rowling’s alleged history of "transphobia," including the time the author tweeted, "War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman," in reference to an article about Scottish police allowing rapists to identify their own gender, Noman continued bashing the author's new book.

"Rowling takes more than 1,200 pages to frame Ledwell as the ‘true victim.’ The trans community and its allies, her book implies, are full of predators — not just ‘penised individuals’ who commit rape — but abusive trolls, some of whom want to see her die," Noman wrote, in obvious disagreement.

She added that Rowling authoring this book shows she has "seemingly chosen to devote the rest of her life to dying on this hill" rather than apologize "for the hurt she caused."

Noman concluded her screed against the author, writing, "With her ‘Harry Potter’ series, she created a magical world where misfits coming of age — misfits including LGBTQ youth — found safety and belonging. Instead, she appears hellbent on abandoning that legacy and being remembered for waging a mean-spirited and dangerous war against the transgender community."

