MSNBC’s Chris Matthews calls Netanyahu one of the world’s ‘bad guys,’ alongside Putin, Erdogan

MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Tuesday lumped in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the world’s “bad guys” like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Matthews, 74, delivered the sharp comments on his program during a discussion of President Trump’s supposed affinity for despotic world leaders.

“He does seem to be a guy who doesn’t like the good guys in the world. He seems to like the bad guys, like he wants to be in the gang. I mean look at the guys he’s hung around with,” Matthews said of Trump. “He doesn’t like Macron, or Justin Trudeau, or the chancellor of Germany – they’re all too regular for him – he likes the bad guys, he wants to be one of them.”

ISRAEL’S NETANYAHU BACKTRACKS FROM IMMEDIATE WEST BANK SETTLEMENT ANNEXATION PLAN, WILL WAIT AFTER MARCH ELECTION: REPORT

MSNBC commentator Steve Schmidt responding by saying Trump “fetishizes” dictators like Erdogan and Putin.

“Let’s throw in Netanyahu,” Matthews said.

Netanyahu, a staunch ally of Trump, has served as prime minister of Israel since 2009, having previously held that position between 1996 and 1999.

Matthews' comments came on the eve of the GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, respectively, in connection with his alleged withholding of military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on his 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.