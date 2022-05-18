Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

MSNBC show parrots Biden's 'ultra MAGA' attack reporting primary elections

Biden introduced the term 'ultra MAGA' when attacking Republicans

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" used President Biden’s "ultra MAGA" term for the GOP during its latest report on primary election races on Wednesday.

The cable news station referenced the term in a chyron that ran around the three-minute mark and read "Primary Night Victories For Ultra MAGA Candidates."

A person walks to cast their ballot at the Moody Community Center on Feb. 24, 2022, in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A person walks to cast their ballot at the Moody Community Center on Feb. 24, 2022, in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Biden used the "ultra MAGA" term last week to attack Republicans acting against his policies in Congress.

"The other path is the ultra MAGA plan put forward by congressional Republicans to raise taxes on working families, lower the income of America workers, threaten sacred programs Americans count on like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and give break after break to big corporations and billionaires just like they did the last time they were in power," Biden said.

DEMOCRAT STRATEGIST TELLS MSNBC THAT CANDIDATES SHOULD RUN ON BIDEN ECONOMIC RECORD: ‘A LOT TO BE PROUD OF’ 

A screenshot a MSNBC chyron reading 'Primary Night Victories For Ultra MAGA Candidates.'

A screenshot a MSNBC chyron reading 'Primary Night Victories For Ultra MAGA Candidates.' (MSNBC)

Various journalists were skeptical about the new term and questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki shortly after it was introduced. Psaki claimed the president came up with the description and that people would "continue to hear [Biden] talk more about his concern about ultra MAGA Republicans and their agenda."

MSNBC COLUMNIST: MEN SHOULD GET ‘VASECTOMIES’ IN RESPONSE TO ‘EXTREME RIGHT-WING MINORITY RULE GOVERNMENT’ 

A Washington Post report later revealed that the "ultra MAGA" term came following a six-month research project by Hart Research and the Global Strategy Group and funded by the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CONROE, TX - JANUARY 29: Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Trump's visit was his first Texas MAGA rally since 2019. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CONROE, TX - JANUARY 29: Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Trump's visit was his first Texas MAGA rally since 2019. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

While "Deadline: White House" itself did not voice the term "ultra MAGA," host Nicolle Wallace linked various Republican politicians to former President Donald Trump in her description of Tuesday’s primary races. Wallace referred to Pennsylvania’s race in particular as "a reflection of a radicalized and Trumpified GOP" while calling the Republican candidates an example of "too much MAGA to go around" and a "MAGA world Senate primary race."

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.