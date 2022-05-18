MSNBC show parrots Biden's 'ultra MAGA' attack reporting primary elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" used President Biden’s "ultra MAGA" term for the GOP during its latest report on primary election races on Wednesday.

The cable news station referenced the term in a chyron that ran around the three-minute mark and read "Primary Night Victories For Ultra MAGA Candidates."

Biden used the "ultra MAGA" term last week to attack Republicans acting against his policies in Congress.

"The other path is the ultra MAGA plan put forward by congressional Republicans to raise taxes on working families, lower the income of America workers, threaten sacred programs Americans count on like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and give break after break to big corporations and billionaires just like they did the last time they were in power," Biden said.

Various journalists were skeptical about the new term and questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki shortly after it was introduced. Psaki claimed the president came up with the description and that people would "continue to hear [Biden] talk more about his concern about ultra MAGA Republicans and their agenda."

A Washington Post report later revealed that the "ultra MAGA" term came following a six-month research project by Hart Research and the Global Strategy Group and funded by the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

While "Deadline: White House" itself did not voice the term "ultra MAGA," host Nicolle Wallace linked various Republican politicians to former President Donald Trump in her description of Tuesday’s primary races. Wallace referred to Pennsylvania’s race in particular as "a reflection of a radicalized and Trumpified GOP" while calling the Republican candidates an example of "too much MAGA to go around" and a "MAGA world Senate primary race."

