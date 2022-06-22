Mother featured in WaPo article about Texas abortion law receives nearly $50k GoFundMe goal in one day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teenage mother Brooke Alexander, who was featured in a recent Washington Post report about the consequences of the Texas "Heartbeat Bill," received a heartwarming gift of nearly $50,000 on fundraising site GoFundMe.com from those moved by her story of needing to provide for her twin infants.

Having received $48,825 as of early Wednesday afternoon, Alexander had just about met her stated $50,000 goal in a single day.

Her GoFundMe entry stated, "My name is Brooke Alexander. I’m from Corpus Christi Texas and I have lived here all my life. The funds are for my family and I. I am 18 years old and I have two 4 month old twins. My husband is also 18 and just left for basic training and I’m worried I won’t be able to provide for us."

Alexander assured potential donors she would be using the funds to "buy diapers, wipes, formula, etc. We will also use the funds to help pay for bills such as my car payment, insurance payment, phone bill, etc. We are struggling to get by and any donation helps. Thank you."

ABORTION PROVISION LATEST HANGUP IN SENATE GUN BILL NEGOTIATIONS

The mother of twins became the subject of some controversy earlier this week when she was featured in a Washington Post report detailing how the Texas Heartbeat Bill, which makes abortions illegal in the state after an unborn child’s heartbeat is detected, is a "major inconvenience" for mothers who want an abortion.

The piece’s author, Caroline Kitchener, depicted Alexander’s teen pregnancy with twins as something that hampered her dreams. Kitchener wrote, "Sometimes Brooke imagined her life if she hadn’t gotten pregnant, and if Texas hadn’t banned abortion just days after she decided that she wanted one. She would have been in school, rushing from class to her shift at Texas Roadhouse, eyes on a real estate license that would finally get her out of Corpus Christi."

However, when Kitchener’s article depicted the ultrasound that convinced Alexander to keep her twins, the piece appeared to take on a pro-life tone. The story depicted how when the young soon-to-be mother saw her twins that were already 12 weeks along, she said, "This is a miracle from the Lord. We are having these babies."

NANCY MACE CALLS FOR HEARING INVESTIGATING ATTACKS ON CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS BY 'JANE'S REVENGE,' OTHERS

The unexpected pro-life twist to the piece had Twitter users wondering if it was "inadvertent." Despite the her decision to give birth to her children, the article’s author tweeted that Alexander still has a tinge of regret for the "life she may never get to the lead" because of her pregnancy.

Thankfully, The Washington Post piece seems to have brought awareness to Alexander’s new family, with plenty of people willing to help the young mother who chose life. Alexander posted a video to the GoFundMe page on Tuesday showing her two happy daughters on camera as a way to say thanks for the donations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She captioned the video, writing, "We’re so excited! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Everyone.