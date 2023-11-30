Mother to charge family members nearly $200 each for Christmas dinner: 'Everything I do is for profit'

Influencer and mother Carla Bellucci made headlines when she told the media that she would be charging family members to serve them dinner and a single glass of champagne at Christmas.

Bellucci has previously been dubbed the "Britain's most hated woman" after she admitted on television that she exaggerated her feelings of depression and flirted in order to get a nose job provided by the publicly funded and overburdened British health care system. Since then, she has also gained infamy for other behavior, such as hiring male strippers for her 18-year-old daughter’s birthday and crowdfunding a butt lift procedure.

But her upcoming Christmas dinner is already making headlines in multiple countries.

"As the festive season approaches, Carla, 42, expects to have up to nine relatives, in addition to her immediate family of six, sitting around the dining table at her home on Christmas Day," The Daily Mail reported. "But the guests will find the season of giving starts at the front door, because each will be charged £150 for a full turkey dinner, including one glass of Champagne."

WHITE HOUSE SCRAPS CHRISTMAS FIREPLACE STOCKINGS AFTER BIDEN ACKNOWLEGES GRANDCHILD FOR FIRST TIME

At current exchange rates, 150 British pounds sterling is equivalent to about 189 American dollars.

"It's not cheap feeding people and it also takes a lot of time to put together a nice meal," Bellucci told the British news outlet. "I'll give them a glass of Champagne, but if they want any more booze, they can bring their own."

She also defended the price, including something of a profit for herself, saying, "Everything I do is for profit and my family understand that."

TOP CHRISTMAS MOVIES IN EVERY STATE IN AMERICA

But she defended the price as a reasonable one for the guests as well, "If you want quality, you have to pay for it." She added that "It wouldn't be any cheaper if you went to a restaurant or hotel for a Christmas Day meal, so why should I be out of pocket?"

In addition to the dinner, she will allow her guests to use her television so they can hear King Charles speak at 3 p.m. and watch whatever they want, but after playing some charades, she will "kick them all out and send them home."

To any critics who may object to her charging to host family members, she declared, "Get stuffed, with all the trimmings!"