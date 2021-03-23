Montage shows media double standard on border: 'Concentration camps' under Trump, 'complicated' under Biden

The Media Research Center posted a video on Tuesday that highlighted the difference in how the media covered the Biden administration and former President Trump’s handling of issues on the southern border.

The video from the conservative media watchdog spotlighted examples of the media taking a defensive tone on behalf of President Biden over the border crisis, in contrast to the language used under the Trump administration in which three media pundits described migrant facilities as "concentration camps."

While the Biden administration grapples with the border crisis, some pundits have blamed the Trump administration for the issues the Biden administration faces and called the matter "complicated." One reporter on CNN said that "there is no denying that this is an incredibly complex humanitarian issue that is, of course, made even more difficult by the fact that we're dealing with this in the midst of a pandemic."

"A lot of these children are part of a problem that the Biden administration inherited from the Trump administration," another said.

On the other hand, the media employed harsh language during the Trump administration. The video shows "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski saying that Trump "will forever be remembered as the president who traumatized little children." Another clip shows a CNN guest saying "increasingly, Donald Trump is turning this nation into Nazi Germany and turning these into concentration camps."

BIDEN ADMIN RELEASES PHOTOS OF CROWDED MIGRANT PROCESSING CENTER AT BORDER AMID TRANSPARENCY CRITICISM

The MRC's post came after photos of migrants in a crowded border facility in Donna, Texas, were released Monday by the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, as the Biden administration limits media access to the southwestern border.

The migrants, who are in clear pens akin to cages, are seen sleeping on pads on the floor with aluminum blankets. In some instances, it appears that dozens are sharing individual pens. Most appear to be wearing masks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House has said it is limiting media access to border facilities in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration is aiming to finalize details on how the media can access border facilities like the one in Donna, Texas.

Migrants have surged to the U.S. border in recent weeks after Biden took office and rolled back some of Trump’s measures, an act interpreted by some as a signal to travel to the U.S.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.