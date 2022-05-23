Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Viewing Monkeypox through the lens of COVID is not correct, there is no pandemic potential: Dr. Amish Adalja

Monkeypox can be contained and doctors know how to deal with it, Dr. Adalja said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Monkeypox: What you need to know Video

Monkeypox: What you need to know

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar says what people should do if they contract the virus on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Amish Adalja says Monkeypox is not a threat to the general public and does expect the virus to spread "wide and far" on "Special Report."

DR.AMISH ADALJA: This is something we have dealt with before. What’s interesting about this outbreak that’s occurring now is it's transmitting person to person with people who haven’t been to any of the endemic areas in Africa. Haven’t had contact with animals. We have got some epidemiological work to do to halt this outbreak. It’s not something that has pandemic potential or anything like COVID-19, but it is something that we need to take corrective action. We need to use the vaccine and figure out how people are getting infected and stop those links in transmission.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Monkeypox is not a threat to the general public: Dr. Amish Adalja Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.