Viewing Monkeypox through the lens of COVID is not correct, there is no pandemic potential: Dr. Amish Adalja

Dr. Amish Adalja says Monkeypox is not a threat to the general public and does expect the virus to spread "wide and far" on "Special Report."

DR.AMISH ADALJA: This is something we have dealt with before. What’s interesting about this outbreak that’s occurring now is it's transmitting person to person with people who haven’t been to any of the endemic areas in Africa. Haven’t had contact with animals. We have got some epidemiological work to do to halt this outbreak. It’s not something that has pandemic potential or anything like COVID-19, but it is something that we need to take corrective action. We need to use the vaccine and figure out how people are getting infected and stop those links in transmission.

