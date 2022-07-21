Monica Crowley: Michelle Obama 'worst case scenario' in 2024, she's 'immune to criticism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monica Crowley, former U.S. assistant secretary of the treasury for public affairs, gave her take on another Obama candidate in the 2024 presidential race on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday.

MONICA CROWLEY: Back in February at CPAC, I was the very first person as far as I know to actually raise Michelle Obama as a 2024 Democratic presidential possibility. And the entire room of thousands of people audibly gasped when I mentioned her name, because at the time she was not on anybody's radar.

And I was all, "don't shoot the messenger," because my message is, look, it doesn't do Republicans any good to live in fantasy land or denial and not consider the worst case scenario for them in 2024. And in my opinion, the worst case scenario is Michelle Obama.

She is very formidable. She remains very popular. She has the entire Obama machine behind her. She's immune to criticism.

And, you know, she's following the exact same path that her husband followed before he got the Democratic nomination. She wrote her autobiography. She went on a national book tour. She has these big money deals.

And, of course, she's got a voter registration organization, as Barack did before he ran. And perhaps the kicker: She delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention the last time around, just like Barack did.

So for all the people out there saying, oh, "They're making too much money, she's not political." That is all nonsense.

Yes, they're making a lot of money. But Michelle Obama has been incredibly political since the time she was a little girl tagging along with her father, who was a precinct captain for the Democratic machine in Chicago.

