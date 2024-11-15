Mom living with alopecia reacts to liberal women shaving heads to be 'unattractive' after Donald Trump's win

A mother of three who is living with alopecia went viral on social media when she challenged the decision of liberal women to shave their heads to appear more "unattractive" to men in protest of the 2024 presidential election results.

In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s win over the current vice president, a slew of Kamala Harris supporters adopted the ideology of the radical feminist 4B movement that originated in South Korea amid dissatisfaction with gender inequality, pay disparity and violence against women.

"They’re like, ‘We’re shaving our heads to be unattractive," Jessica Yang, a mother from Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital during a video interview. "Instantly, every emotion in me that I’ve been navigating with my alopecia just came to the surface that morning."

The movement, also referred to as the "Four Nos," launched with a message for women to boycott or reject heterosexual relationships, dating, marriage and childbirth. American liberal women are banding together to opt out of intimacy with men for the next four years.

In the middle of the night, Yang learned of the show of feminist camaraderie via TikTok when she logged on and was met with nothing but bare-scalped videos.

"There was a video of a mom discussing how you should encourage your younger daughter to shave [her] head," Yang said.

One after another, Yang scrolled through videos of women imploring one another to assume a less desirable look for men. Enough was enough for Yang, originally from Oklahoma, so she decided to post a video of her own.

"Stop," Yang said in the viral video. "Stop. There are people that have lost their hair, like me, and it has been devastating."

"You guys claim to be so caring and kind, but look what you’re doing," she went on. "You guys are not realizing that you are triggering people that have lost their hair that have cancer."

The video quickly earned attention and has received 2.8M views and 16k comments on TikTok.

"Thank you," one social media user wrote to Yang in the comment section, "My wife has cancer and is going through chemotherapy and is beautifully bald."

Another user empathized with Yang and added that he had lost his wife to breast cancer at the age of 32. He said his wife had been devastated by her hair loss.

"She was so beautiful," he wrote. "You are too. I miss her. They don’t have a clue."

While social media rapidly emerged with liberal women handling shears and razors, most of the videos appear to have been deleted.

"I woke up this morning feeling spicy," one woman said in a stitched TikTok video as she shaved her head. "Have I given up on America? I have. Also, given up on coloring this hair. F-k coloring my hair. F-k having my hair be long and luxurious. F-k all that sh-t. F-k being skinny. F-k being hot. F-k being all the things that the patriarchy wants us to be ‘cause clearly, they don’t give a s-t about us."

"I'm talking to you, too, those of you ladies who have the internalized misogyny required to do what you did," she continued. "The minorities who are so scared of a woman in power that you’d rather cozy up to the white man just in case some crumbs fall off his plate so that you may eat from them."

"That's not what we should be doing," Yang said. "Especially if we're living in a world where we want our youth to be kind."

Yang told Fox News Digital that her reaction to the video was not to discourage liberal women from reacting to the election outcome, though she does not align herself with the movement or feel the same about the results.

"Can we stick with the blue bracelets," Yang asked. "Can we not have it be bald and unattractive?"

Yang said she is Native American and compared the long and flowy hair she’s lost to Pocahontas’.

"It hurt because I already feel very unattractive," Yang said.

As an adult woman, Yang says she can "get over" the lack of awareness. However, she expressed concern for children diagnosed with cancer who are accidentally exposed to out-of-touch commentary.

"Hey, there's kids that have cancer that still have to go to school sometimes," Yang said. "There’s mothers that are going through chemo that are losing their hair and still have to show up for motherhood and do all the things. Then there's people like me who have alopecia."