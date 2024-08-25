Mom arrested at Arizona council meeting after criticizing city policies while 10-year-old daughter watches

A woman was detained and kicked out of a city council meeting in Arizona after criticizing city policies, which she claimed violated her constitutional rights.

Mom Rebekah Massie accused a city employee of professional misconduct, which almost immediately led to her ouster. Mayor Skip Hall said that by agreeing to speak at the meeting, Massie consented not to attack individual city employees directly.

"I've got to interrupt you here because… oral communications during the city Council meeting. You may not be used to lodge charges or complaints against any employee of the city or members of the body, regardless of whether such person is identified in the presentation by the name or by reference that intends to identify him or her."

The mom responded by calling the policy "unconstitutional."

"That's all fine, well and good, but that's a violation of my First Amendment," Massie said.

The mom and mayor then got into a heated debate, before she was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

"Well, this is your warning," the mayor said.

After Massie refused to back down, the mayor asked if she wanted to be "escorted out" of the meeting.

"Do you want to be escorted out, Ms. Massey? Because that's what's going to happen," the mayor warned.

Again, the mom accused the mayor of unfair meeting practices.

"Chief, could you have somebody come down here and escort Mr. Massie?"

"Really is that necessary? In front of my 10-year-old daughter you're going to escort me out for expressing my First Amendment rights?"

"She can go with you," the mayor said.

"Do not put your hands on me," the mom said.

The officer proceeded to try and force her to leave, before she was placed under arrest.

Fox News Digital contacted the mayor's office for comment.