Mollie Hemingway: Biden should 'obviously be impeached' based on Democrats and media's standards

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle" that based on the standards set by the media and Democrats in 2019, President Biden should be impeached for attempting to pressure Saudi Arabia not to cut oil production until after the midterm elections.

DURBIN ADMITS BIDEN'S SAUDI ARABIA OUTREACH, FIST BUMP 'DIDN'T WORK'

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: I was not a fan of that impeachment, but by the standards set by Democrats and the media, the argument was that Donald Trump, by asking for an investigation into the notorious corruption in Ukraine that deals with some of our most powerful families, and that because we have a relationship with Ukraine, this constituted a quid pro quo and meddling in an upcoming election. Well, here we have a letter released that shows that President Biden explicitly asked for help in this election by delaying this outcome of cutting back on oil production.

He has publicly announced that he wants to punish Saudi Arabia through some means, whether it’s legislative or limiting arms sales. And we have this all publicly. And so by the standards set by Democrats and the media, he obviously should be impeached and he obviously should be immediately convicted, if you’re going to be consistent.