Missouri attorney general works to bring 'transparency' to children's curricula, 'empower' parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt voiced his determination to fight back against school indoctrination on Friday's "Ingraham Angle," saying parents have every right to know what’s being taught in the classroom.

ERIC SCHMITT: You've got the oppression matrix that whistleblowers have brought forward, where students are divided by the oppressor and the oppressed. A white supremacy pyramid where if you believe that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin, that is covert white supremacy. There's a power and privilege wheel that students in seventh grade are meant to look at. There is a 1619 Project grant application, that's part of the curriculum in a school district in Missouri. And ultimately, this is about parents have every right to know what's being taught in the classroom. Sadly, a lot of school districts across the country and in Missouri don't believe that, so this is an effort to empower parents and bring transparency to the curriculum.

…

During the lockdowns, I think parents heard some things while kids were home that they couldn't believe. They started showing up to school board meetings to object to that — enforced masking policies. Then what happened? The Department of Justice worked with the National School Boards Association to weaponize the FBI to go after parents as domestic terrorists under the Patriot Act. This is crazy. That's out of a third-world country. We're also suing the Department of Justice to uncover more documents there and the Missouri School Boards Association. So we're not going away. Parents, I believe, need to be empowered here. But as attorney general, we're going to do everything we can to stick up for parents and kids, too.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: