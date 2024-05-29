Miss Universe co-owner says trans and married women 'can compete' under new guidelines 'but they cannot win’

A leaked video was discovered of Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, co-owner of Miss Universe, in a board meeting from last November, speaking earnestly about her opinion on the inclusion of trans women in the pageant.

In a video given to Vox by Rodrigo Goytortua Ortega, former CEO of Miss Universe, Jakrajutatip said, "The trans women, the women with husbands, divorced women… This is a communication strategy, because, you understand... they can compete, but they cannot win. We just put the policy out there. Social inclusion, as people would say."

Jakrajutatip, who is transgender, continued in the leaked conversation that "women from nontraditional backgrounds" "cannot win" Miss Universe .

The Miss Universe organization had its first transgender contestant, Miss Spain Ángela Ponce, in 2018.

The 2023 line-up of contestants also saw the first appearance of married women, Miss Guatemala Michelle Cohn and Miss Camila Avella. Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett was the first plus-size contestant to sashay across the stage during the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

The beauty pageant also lifted its age limit, prompting hope for individuals like Alejandra Rodriguez, a journalist and attorney who competed for Miss Argentina at the age of 60.

While the updated guidelines have garnered a mix of support and outrage, the change within the organization has instead resulted in a bevy of pageant winners resigning their titles.

Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, released a statement citing a "toxic work environment" with "poor management" as the reason for her departure.

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, left the organization just days later, with Miss Colorado Arianna Lemus following suit closely behind.

The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants are licensed by the Miss Universe organization.

In the leaked audio, when a board member suggested a "Miss Universe Model Agency," Jakrajutatip agreed and said, "We can have real-size beauty, the contestant. Very big size… [But] we’ll have to control the audience [lest] they vote all for the big size."

While Miss Universe has not yet responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, Jakrajutatip did speak out against the allegations in a statement on Facebook.

"The malicious edited video was out of context and used to manipulate other people which led to the public confusion, misunderstanding, misinterpretation and wrong conclusion, Jakrajutatip wrote. "I hope the world would not go round by this non sense soap opera alike. I still don’t comprehend why this man, who I was so nice to him, would like to jeopardize me and the organization while we were talking about one of the new reality show episodes not the pageantry itself."

Miss Universe also sent USA Today a statement saying the organization has worked "tirelessly to promote inclusion."

"In light of recent misinformation and attempts to smear the Miss Universe Organization, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the core values we have diligently defended over the years," the statement read. "The Miss Universe Organization has worked tirelessly to promote inclusion, transparency, and integrity, and we will not be swayed by unfounded allegations. We have been informed of malicious attempts by certain individuals to tarnish the reputation of our organization by spreading false accusations."