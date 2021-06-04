Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Mike Pompeo: Dr. Fauci 'saw everything I saw' about COVID origins, but came to a different conclusion

Former secretary of state questions why Dr. Fauci gives the Chinese Communist Party the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the origins of COVID

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Mike Pompeo: Dr. Fauci 'saw everything I saw' Video

Mike Pompeo: Dr. Fauci 'saw everything I saw'

Former secretary of state questions why Dr. Fauci has given the Chinese Communist Party the 'benefit of the doubt' on 'Hannity'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined ‘Hannity’ Friday to react to reports that the Biden administration stopped the State Department’s investigation into the origins of COVID. 

MIKE POMPEO: By March and April of 2020, I don’t know how anyone could have seen the accumulated evidence surrounding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and conclude that there was no chance that the virus escaped from this place. The evidence had become overwhelming. It continues to grow. And yet, I heard Dr. Fauci this week say ‘I think the Chinese have every incentive to come clean about this.’ 

That’s crazy nieve. They have every incentive to do what they did in 1989, which is to kill thousands of their own people. Today, that’s to cover up what they did, which is now resulted in the deaths of millions of people around the world. I don’t understand Dr. Fauci’s continuing to tout, and give the Chinese Communist Party the benefit of the doubt when they have in no sense earned that. 

And I don’t understand why both publicly and privately they were working to make sure that the state department, my small team that was working on the project, they didn’t want us to complete the task. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Pompeo: ‘Enormous evidence’ that COVID escaped from a labVideo
This article was written by Fox News staff.