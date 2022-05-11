Pence: 'Literally my prayer' to see leaked Alito draft opinion become final abortion ruling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Wednesday he is praying the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade becomes the final majority opinion of the high court.

"Let me say that it is my hope and literally my prayer that the draft opinion that was leaked a week ago in the Dobbs case before the Supreme Court becomes the majority opinion and that we're able to overturn Roe versus Wade and return the question of abortion to the states and the American people," Pence told host Martha MacCallum on "The Story."

"As a pro-life American, I welcome that. And I truly do believe that it's a pathway toward literally lowering the volume on this issue by returning it to the American people and to their elected representatives."

Pence condemned left-wing protests in front of justices' homes, telling "The Story" they are intimidation attempts and violate federal law. He urged President Biden to condemn them.

"And leave aside, beyond all of that, these despicable acts of vandalism that have been taking place in pro-life organizations around the country," Pence added.

The former vice president compared today's Democrats to the party of the 1990s, when President Clinton declared abortion should be "safe, legal and rare."

"Those days are gone," he lamented.

Pence was later asked about growing concern from conservative Republicans about Donald Trump's endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial primary, including a poll showing 37% of voters saying the ex-president's blessing won't influence their vote.

Oz and fellow front-runner David McCormick have recently been joined in a margin-of-error statistical tie by conservative author Kathy Barnette, whom Politico recently dubbed "ultra-MAGA" in reference to President Biden's dig at Trump supporters.

"I wouldn't second guess anyone's endorsements in politics," Pence replied.

"But I do think whether it's Pennsylvania or elsewhere around the country, the men and women that are standing for office for nominations in our party are standing on their own merits."

However, Pence underlined Trump's continued prominence and influence in the party, as the president ran the table in Ohio primary endorsements last week – and saw West Virginia Congressman Alex X. Mooney of Charles Town defeat fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, a Manchin-endorsed Republican vying for their now-merged district on Tuesday.

"Even beyond that, I think the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration is looking better and better to more Americans every day -- as we see inflation at a 40-year-high, as we see the worst border crisis in history, as we see the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, as we see gasoline prices that are now nearly doubled since they took office," Pence said.