Mike Huckabee rails against Romney for his Pierre Delecto Twitter account: 'I'm embarrassed for him'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee blasted Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday after the Utah senator confirmed the existence of a shadow Twitter account under the name "Pierre Delecto."

“Having fake twitter accounts on social media: that’s the work of kids, cowards, couch potatoes, and perverts like Carlos Danger. ... If he's got something to say, man up and say it,” the Fox News contributor told “Fox & Friends.”

SOCIAL MEDIA RESPONDS TO MITT ROMNEY’S APPARENT PIERRE DELECTO TWITTER ACCOUNT

A writer for The Atlantic who wrote a profile on the Utah Republican and his tense relationship with the president asked Romney about the mystery Twitter account. He said Romney responded in the affirmative: “C’est moi,” which in French means "It's me."

The Twitter account does not have a profile or a banner picture, and it is locked. The account follows 702 users and has 1,173 followers. The Washington Examiner reported that Delecto does not follow Trump’s account.

ROMNEY TAKES SHOTS AT TRUMP OVER RACE, SAYS HE'S ABANDONING KURDS IN SYRIA

Many took to social media to make fun of the name, which is somewhat reminiscent of disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner's alter-ego, Carlos Danger. Seth Abramson, a writer for Newsweek, took to Twitter to joke, “Stop me if you heard this one: Pierre Delecto, Carlos Danger and John Barron walk into a bar…”

Romney took a series of shots at President Trump in an interview that aired Sunday, saying that some of the president’s rhetoric appealed to racism and claiming that under his leadership, the U.S. was abandoning allied Kurdish fighters in Syria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Let us all realize that this guy is not a team player. He’s still bitter because Donald Trump got elected and he didn’t,” Huckabee said, adding he's "embarrassed" for Romney.

He called on Romney to "get over it" and "start embracing" that the United States is facing a "binary choice" in 2020 between capitalism and socialism.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.