Vivek Ramaswamy: Microsoft's woke word filter a new 'mechanism of mind control'

Tech company introduces feature to flag offensive words

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biotech entrepreneur on Microsoft's plans to autocorrect common phrases as Silicon Valley continues to appeal to left-wing woke culture

Author Vivek Ramaswamy sounded off Friday on "Fox & Friends" after Microsoft introduced new software to correct some terms seen as not politically correct. The effort is aimed at pushing users away from offensive terms and phrases, including "postman," "mankind" and "heroine."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: This is a mechanism of mind control. And look, am I really bothered or staying up in bed at night because of any one of those examples? Of course not. But it's another example of the power that these tech titans have to control the entire mind of a society. And I think the fact that they're using it to advance this political agenda is something that we've got to see through. You've frequently heard from people over the last couple of years, 'great, if you don't like the product, stop using it.' Well, I think that hasn't actually been realistic when you have network effects to these products. But at some point that dam is going to break and you're actually going to see somebody take them up on that offer and create new high-quality products in response. We haven't seen that yet. I think it's going to happen in the next couple of years.

