Whitmer believes Biden's denial of sex assault claim, says armed protesters engaged in illegal activity

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told "The View" on Wednesday that the armed protesters in her state were threatening people's lives and therefore not engaging in a legal form of protest.

"What we saw last week and what we anticipate seeing tomorrow is those arms being used to intimidate others, to be brandished in a way that is to strike fear into others -- and that is not legal activity," Whitmer said.

"And so, this is a terribly concerning development in that we have legislators who are showing up to work wearing bulletproof vests. That is disenfranchising thousands of people in our state if their legislator doesn't feel safe enough to go to work and to do what their job is."

She added that while she respected people's "right to dissent," that didn't "extend to endangering other people's lives, and we take it very seriously."

Whitmer's interview came as she was being floated as a potential running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden.

When asked about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Biden, Whitmer said she believed the former vice president's denial, citing "inconsistencies" with Reade's story.

"I believe Joe, and I think it's important to note that the vast majority of women who come forward -- statistics show that they are telling the story that is true."

"In this instance," she added, "I do believe Joe Biden -- and everybody needs to make that judgment, weigh the facts, and make the determination for themselves."

She also told "The View" that she would help Biden, but they have not held any in-depth talks about her being his running mate.