Michigan voters call on Biden to press for Israel cease-fire or risk defeat to Trump

Arab Americans and Muslim voters in Michigan are calling on President Biden to demand an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, or risk defeat to former President Trump in November.

Biden's stance on Israel's war in Gaza has earned him fierce backlash from Arab American and Muslim community leaders, particularly in Michigan, which is home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the U.S.

"At this point in time, with what's happened internationally with our current foreign policy and the way Biden has been handling the situation, an ‘uncommitted’ option on the Democratic ballot seems to send a very strong message and to amplify our voice," Michigan voter Mike Abdul told CBS News.

JAMES CARVILLE FRETS OVER 'UNCOMMITTED' PROTEST VOTE AGAINST BIDEN IN MICHIGAN: 'HUGE PROBLEM'

"Our goal is to organize enough people to vote behind the 'uncommitted' box to send a message to Biden and his administration," Michigan voter Lexis Zeidan said.

Local leaders in Michigan are also demanding that Biden push for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

"We've continually asked for and demanded a permanent or lasting cease-fire," Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, Abdullah Hammoud, said. "We have to see that echo in the highest office in the world, in the president's administration.

"People are trying to come out today on election day and to cast a ballot for ‘uncommitted,’ to advocate for a course correction, or else we risk losing all American democracy with the re-election of Donald Trump," he said.

Hammoud gave list of demands to Biden on the end of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"We want to see a cease-fire," he said. "We want to see a restriction of military aid. We want to see the re-entrance of humanitarian aid, which is down 50% month over month now."

"I think for me voting uncommitted today is sending a message of trying to hold our elected officials accountable," Hammoud also said.

RASHIDA TLAIB 'PROUD' TO NOT VOTE FOR BIDEN IN MICHIGAN DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Prominent Democratic leaders have also signaled public opposition to Biden's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said she was "proud" to cast a protest vote against President Biden in Michigan's Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Tlaib's comments were shared in a video by Listen To Michigan, a group dedicated to getting Democrats in the Great Lakes State to vote "uncommitted" in the primary election.

In addition to Listen To Michigan, a group called Abandon Biden has been pushing voters to publicly oppose the president for his failure to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

Abandon Biden is specifically targeting voters in swing states, which could prove critical in the 2024 race that is likely to pit Biden against his old political foe, former President Trump.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.