Michigan Tech professor back from leave after slamming ‘dumb, racist’ conservative group

A Michigan Tech professor who was put on leave following his rant about the school's Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter after he called the students in the group "homophobic, dumb, racist twits," is back in the classroom, according to reports.

History and anthropology professor Dr. Carl Blair reportedly insulted and attacked the conservative student group during one of his classes at Michigan Technological University in the fall, which prompted his removal from the classroom. But, Blair is set to teach several classes in the spring semester, the College Fix reported.

YAF released audio that captured Blair's complaints, where he attacked the group for its Freedom Week project of a mock Berlin Wall to commemorate the 34th anniversary of its fall, calling the construction "childish" and "stupid."

"For those of you who weren’t aware of it [YAF’s Freedom Week activism project], good," Blair said. "For those of you who were aware of it, it was childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twits. That’s the polite version."

"Because there are, quite bluntly, certain faculty members who are hoping… the students will be censored for this," Blair added. "Because then they can go off and say and pretend ‘Oh we’re victims, you’re restricting our, you know, freedom of speech, we should have, we have a constitutional right to be insulting, violent and threatening. How dare you restrict our speech?’"

He continued, adding that "strictly speaking, they’re [YAF] right."

"They didn’t target a single student, just groups," he said. "It was wrong, it was tacky, it’s not illegal – what they did. Stupid, uncollegial, really bad taste, and it shows what a bunch of ying yangs they are. You know, it’s too bad you all have to deal with things like that. Wasted half my morning dealing with things like that. It’s annoying."

Blair also complained that "idiots" like the YAF group members are causing controversy.

"That’s not what college should be about," he said. "You know, it should be a place where you could learn, experience, do interesting things, have interesting opportunities – hint, hint, study away – uh, rather than wasting your time and having to address idiots. They’re idiots out there. Sorry, that’s life."

Fox News Digital obtained a screenshot of an email sent out by Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Andrew Storer that revealed Blair would be replaced after the Thanksgiving break following his rant against the student group.

"As an institution with a strong research focus, Michigan Tech vigorously supports freedom of speech and academic freedom," the email read. "We follow the Chicago Principles in this manner. With this, we expect an environment of respect and acceptance of diverse perspectives, perhaps most importantly within our classrooms. We regret that this has not been your experience in this class this week."

"Tomorrow’s class (Friday Nov. 17) has been canceled, and upon return after the Thanksgiving break, we have arranged for a different instructor for the remainder of the semester," the email continued. "You will receive information from your new instructor prior to the first day of class after break."

Protestors also vandalized and tore down the mock Berlin Wall while berating the group, according to a video published by YAF. The group’s magazine publication, "The New Guard," reached out to Blair for a comment in which he allegedly responded, "I stand by my words and I have nothing else to say to you," before slamming the phone.

Blair will teach at least four courses in the spring, including a class on the Israel-Hamas war which will "focus on the causes of the current war in Gaza, the potential for the conflict to spread, and how peace can be constructed as a viable alternative," according to the course’s information page.

Michigan Tech and Professor Blair did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.