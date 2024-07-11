Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Biden could take cognitive test: 'Don't think it would hurt'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it wouldn't "hurt" for President Biden to take a cognitive test to assuage concerns about his ability to serve as president in an interview Wednesday.

Whitmer, who serves as a co-chair for the Biden campaign, has been suggested as a possible replacement for Biden, if he chooses to withdraw, by some pundits and political commentators.

"I don‘t think it would hurt," Whitmer said when asked about Biden and former President Trump taking a cognitive ability test.

"Certainly, the first presidential debate was not a great success for President Biden," the governor said, "but he is the happy warrior."

"He shows up every day and fights for the American public," Whitmer said. "He cares about other people more than he cares about himself. And that‘s precisely why I think this moment where we have Donald Trump, who‘s been convicted of 34 felonies, who cares only about Donald Trump, we can‘t lose sight of how high these stakes are."

But Whitmer left open the possibility that Biden might choose to withdraw from the race, despite his repeated statements that he's not dropping out.

"We have a field," Whitmer said. "And unless one person, Joe Biden, makes an alternative decision, this is the field, and we‘ve got to go."

Appearing on "The View" Tuesday, Whitmer shot down reports claiming she allegedly told the Biden campaign it can’t win Michigan following the president's debate performance.

"I mean that’s the craziest thing to think, that there’s any accuracy to that," Whitmer said.

Whitmer's been doing the media rounds to promote her new memoir "True Gretch." On "The Late Show" on Wednesday night, she was needled by CBS host Stephen Colbert that it seemed like a trial balloon for a White House run of her own.

Prior to denying Politico’s report, Whitmer told the cohorts how much she supports Biden running for re-election, even after his poor debate performance.

When asked if Biden is still the best candidate to beat Trump, she replied, "I think so, yes, and that’s why I’m a co-chair of the Biden Harris re-election campaign."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.