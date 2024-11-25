Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Michael Moore lashes out at Biden, says he's leading America into World War III: 'This is your legacy?'

'This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror?' Moore said of Biden's foreign policy moves

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Michael Moore doubles down on election prediction: MAGA 'will be very surprised' Video

Michael Moore doubles down on election prediction: MAGA 'will be very surprised'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore confidently predicted that former President Trump's supporters would be surprised by Vice President Kamala Harris' election win on Tuesday.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore accused President Biden of ruining his legacy and leading America "right into World War III" in a scathing open letter to the president.

Moore, who told Biden last month he could leave the White House as "a hero" by ending aid to Israel and forgiving all student loan debt and medical debt, once again addressed Biden in a letter published to his Substack on Saturday. This time, Moore attacked Biden for not heeding his requests and going in the "opposite direction."

"My suggestions were all about cementing your status as a ‘Great President’ — about shaping your legacy, making you an unforgettable figure in the pantheon of all 44 White men who’ve presided over this country before you (and also your former boss). You, on the other hand, seem to be trying to cement your legacy as a war monger — doubling down on some of your worst mistakes and worst impulses," Moore wrote. 

"So I’ll ask again, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?" he asked.

MICHAEL MOORE CALLS ON BIDEN TO SEIZE OPPORTUNITY AND ENACT FAR-LEFT ‘BUCKET LIST’ WITH ‘STROKE OR TWO’ OF PEN

Michael Moore, Joe Biden

Michael Moore accused President Biden of "doubling down" on his "worst impulses" as he left office. (Getty Images)

Moore said Biden was dragging America into foreign conflicts instead of "help[ing] the American people" during his final days in office, by authorizing the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, allowing Ukraine's military to use U.S.-provided long-range missiles on targets inside Russian territory, and signing off on sending anti-personnel mines to Ukraine. 

"LAND MINES, Joe? Seriously? THIS is your legacy? This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror? Like, if Joe’s gotta go, we all gotta go with him… right into World War III?" he fumed.

Moore also attacked the Biden administration for selling weapons to Israel and vetoing an United Nations Security Council draft resolution that demanded an "unconditional cease-fire" in Gaza. 

MICHAEL MOORE MOCKS DEMOCRATS PANICKED BY TIGHT 2024 RACE: 'SHOCKING TO ME' THEY BELIEVE TRUMP IS GOING TO WIN

A group of protesters with signs

Jerusalem, Israel. A protest calling for a ceasefire and political solution next to PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home, Jerusalem. The protest was dispersed forcefully and three activists were arrested.  (FAIZ ABU RMELEH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"The only country speaking out in favor of more death and destruction was the one you and I are citizens of. This is your legacy, Joe?" Moore griped.

The filmmaker ended his screed by begging Biden to once again use the "power of the pen" and make "real and powerful change," starting with passing the Equal Rights Amendment, or "ERA," which would create a constitutional right to abortion.

Moore argued that the ERA would "finally" recognize women as "equal citizens and human beings" and should be the "law of the land."

"You have the power to do this, Joe. You have the power to make this your legacy," he pleaded. "So, Joe, I’m really telling you for the last time: JUST DO IT."

LIBERAL FILMMAKER MICHAEL MOORE CONFIDENTLY DECLARES TRUMP IS 'TOAST'

Biden Abortion Executive Order

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Newsroom)

Moore, who confidently predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris would win the election, previously lashed out at voters after President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

"If you stop and think about it, we’ve come up with a lot of doozies in our history," he wrote in a post on MichaelMoore.com. "Like the genocide of 20 million Native Americans. Or the enslavement of 12 million kidnapped Africans. Or us invading Vietnam and killing 4 million Asian people for no reason at all. We are not a good people." 

The White House did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.