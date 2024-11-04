Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore confidently declares Trump is 'toast'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is confident that former President Trump will not be making a political comeback on Tuesday, going so far as to say he's "toast."

The polls indicate that Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck in key battleground states, but Moore, the filmmaker behind liberal films like "Fahrenheit 9/11" and "Bowling for Columbine," said he's "optimistic" Harris will win because Americans are sick of the "divisiveness" on the other side.

"The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us. I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at," Moore said on MSNBC Sunday. "The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with each other, but that’s where it ends. We go to vote, who wins, wins. Half the time, I have been very happy with who has won, and the other half of the time, I haven’t been. And we move on with our lives."

He predicted the outcome would shock the Make America Great Again movement and that he has "a lot of personal, deep faith in my fellow Americans."

"I think they are going to be very surprised – I’m talking about the Trump people and the MAGA nation – by what is going to happen on Tuesday," he said. "Not only do I feel… I feel the same way that I felt a few weeks ago, that Trump is toast, absolutely. I feel it more now. I know – I don’t want to say it too loudly as our work isn’t done."

Moore said more of the same in October, even chiding Democrats who were nervous about the election. He suggested Harris would get a big boost from female voters frustrated by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"Democrats, they're such a frightened group of people," Moore said on CNN. "I mean, they still think that Trump is going to win."

"This is kind of shocking to me," he continued. "Like, don’t you live with people? Are you not aware that there’s going to be a tsunami of women voting between now and Election Day?" he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Democratic strategist James Carville similarly said he's "certain" about Harris' chances, and also like Moore, mocked "sweaty" Democrats worried about Tuesday.

"America, it will all be OK. Ms. Harris will be elected the next president of the United States. Of this, I am certain," he wrote in a New York Times column.

"More than in any other election in my lifetime, I’ve been consistently asked by people of all stripes and creeds: ‘Can Kamala Harris win this thing? Are we going to be OK?’ This sentiment is heard over and over from sweaty Democratic operatives who all too often love to run to the press with their woes," he wrote.

"The biggest reason Mr. Trump will lose is that the whole Republican Party has been on a losing streak since Mr. Trump took it over," Carville argued.

But others like pollster Nate Silver – despite announcing he's voting for Harris – is predicting a Trump victory.