Michael Eric Dyson doubles down on accusing Nancy Mace of racism: 'I tried to be nice'

Author Michael Eric Dyson doubled down on his heated on-air clash last month with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., insisting during a Tuesday appearance on "The View" that he "tried to be nice" to the Republican congresswoman while calling her out for mispronouncing Vice President Kamala Harris' name.

"I tried to be nice to the woman," Dyson said after arguing that times have changed with regard to what people can say to others. "I said, ‘You’re a wonderful woman' – I lied – but I tried to be nice to her and even when I pointed out to her what the repetition of the misnaming of Kamala Harris would do she got defensive, 'Oh, you’re calling me a racist.' No."

During a clash on CNN in August, Dyson told Mace, who had mispronounced Harris' first name during the segment, that she was part of the history of disregarding the "humanity of Black people."

"This congresswoman is a wonderful human being, but when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don’t intend it to be that way, that’s the history and legacy of White disregard for the humanity of Black people," Dyson said during the CNN exchange.

"Oh, so now you're calling me racist?" Mace asked, adding, "That is BS." The professor added, "No, you do not have to intend racism to accomplish it."

After the exchange, Mace posted texts Dyson had sent to her on X and accused him of flirting with her.

Mace entered the texts from Dyson into the congressional record on Friday during a discussion about Democrats who have also mispronounced Harris' first name, which some of Harris' backers believe is a deliberate form of racism.

Dyson called Mace a "bigot" after she raised the text messages during the congressional hearing.

"The ridiculous lies told by Nancy Mace in the effort to smear my name because of her anger at being checked for her insensitive disregard for @VP… I had no intent with her to do anything but be nice," he wrote on X. "And her White women’s tears and mendacity are all in the service of lies and distortions. I was wrong about one thing: she IS a bigot and racist."

On "The View" Tuesday, Dyson identified Mace as a "White Christian" and claimed, "White Christians hate themselves for the past wrongs that have been done, and I’m here as a loving Christian to say, let’s grapple with that past, acknowledge the historic legacy of supremacy, don’t deny it, don’t erase it, don’t eviscerate it."

Dyson reiterated his comments about "White Christians" during another segment later in the show and responded to Mace's claims of him sending her flirtatious messages.

"When I said White Christians, I meant White evangelical Christians. I’m a Christian minister myself, so I ain’t hating. And this is why I try to extend a compliment to Nancy Mace. I wasn’t flirting with you. I was trying to be flattering to you," he said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in and said that Dyson could explain it all he wanted to, but that Mace would never understand.

Rep. Mace told Fox News Digital, "Michael Eric Dyson is on his media apology tour, pandering to woke TV hosts, writing terrible tweets, and chasing Instagram clout instead of women. He’s just another George Stephanopoulos. Bless his heart. Meanwhile, shame on ABC News and the women of ‘The View’ for tearing other women down while celebrating Dyson’s misogyny and racism. Just gross."