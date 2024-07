CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers interrupted fellow commentator David Urban to correct him on his pronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris' name in a heated segment Monday.

Urban was explaining Harris' campaign history and reputation with her staff in a segment on the vice presidential candidate and the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for president.

Harris has said that her name is pronounced "Kahm-uh-luh," with the starting syllable being pronounced like the word "comma." Political analysts have criticized former President Trump for repeatedly mispronouncing her name, instead calling her "Kuh-mahl-uh."

Sellers interrupted him, telling him that he was mispronouncing Harris' name.

"Kamala," Urban said. "How am I pronouncing it?"

"That’s my point exactly," Seller said. "The fact is her name is Kamala."

"Shame on you, Bakari," Urban responded. "Because you know me better than that, so shame on you. I’m saying let’s talk about her record."

"I would just say that there are women in this country who have different names, [which] get mispronounced often, and all I’m trying to do is level set and have a level of respect for Kamala Harris, the same level of respect that you and I have for each other, David, and that’s my only point," Sellers said.

"The woman is the second-highest office in the land," ex-Obama staffer and political commentator Ashley Allison said. "Let's learn her name."

Urban said that it was more important to focus on Harris' previous statements about her stance on mandatory gun buybacks, health insurance and fracking instead of on her as a personality.

CNN host Anderson Cooper then attempted to end the pronunciation discussion: "Bakari, I do want to go to you because you’re pointing out the mispronouncing of the name, which maybe was a slip from David, but is something that Trump and everybody, many do."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.